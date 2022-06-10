Parliamentary Question hour with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) in connection with current situation at NV GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Friday, June 10, 2022.



The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00-11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), Mr. E.J. Doran will be present.



The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP M.D. Gumbs directed to the Minister of VROMI regarding the ongoing situation at NV GEBE (IS/930/2021-2022 dated May 23, 2022)



