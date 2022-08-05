Part of man’s hand chopped off in fight. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police are busy investigating an incident that occurred close to Sister Marie Laurence Primary School in the Middle Region in which a part of a man’s hand was chopped off with a meat cleaver.

Central Dispatch received a call, around 10.30 pm, about the serious assault that occurred after the fight that have taken place in Middle region.

At the scene, police patrol found a man on the ground bleeding heavily from his hand. Ambulance personnel stabilized the victim and transported him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

At the scene, another man, initials D.T.B, informed ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41010-part-of-man-s-hand-chopped-off-in-fight.html