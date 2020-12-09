Partial Closure of Union Road intersection Peter John Drive. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), announces

partial road closure of Union Road at the intersection of Peter John Drive on Thursday, December 10th, at 9:00 p.m. until Friday, December 11th, 2020, at 4:30 a.m.

The road closure is in connection with the road crossing works that will be conducted at the location by the contracted company, Windward Roads B.V.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion signs. The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.



