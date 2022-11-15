Pedestrian injured in Dawn Beach. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A woman pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car and run over by a car on the morning of November 14. She sustained injuries to her shoulder, ribs, and wounds to her head.

Police Central Dispatch received the report of a collision on Melford Hazel Road, near the entrance to Dawn Beach Estate.

At the scene, police determined that the driver of the white Hyundai i10 that hit the pedestrian lost control while descending the steep hill due to the wet road surface. This led to the vehicle hitting and running over a pedestrian.

