Pedestrian seriously injured in front of Fairway Supermarket in Pointe Blanche. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Preliminary investigation indicates that a Pedestrian crossed the road without paying attention while the red Suzuki was going in the direction of point Blanche. The victim was administrated first aid and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Personnel of the Traffic department are busy with this investigation.

KPSM Press Release.



