Pedestrian succumbed to injuries. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A pedestrian that was hit down around 7 pm on Sunday evening died at the St. Maarten Medical Center of the injuries sustained.

Police have said that the pedestrian was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center where the person died, investigations are still ongoing.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40980-pedestrian-succumbed-to-injuries.html



