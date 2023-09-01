Period Poverty: A Priority on MP Angelique Romou’s Agenda. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a progressive discourse during a Parliament meeting held earlier this year on January 25th, MP Romou placed a strong emphasis on period poverty, asserting the pressing need to promote period equity, especially starting within our schools. Highlighting a proposal received from the Teen Times in September 2021, MP Romou advocated for the necessity of Period Poverty Legislation. The discourse illuminated the gravity of the issue, stressing the importance of understanding that period poverty isn't limited to our borders; it is a global concern.

