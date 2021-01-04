Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) scheduled to meet in a continuation meeting regarding preparation for the January 2021 virtual IPKO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), will meet on January 5, 2021. The closed-door committee meeting which was adjourned on January 4, 2020, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. as an open session

The agenda point is:

Preparation virtual IPKO on January 6 and 7, 2021

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, ...



