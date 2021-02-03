Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) scheduled to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), will meet on February 4, 2021. The CKAIR Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs.

The agenda points are:

1. Debriefing of the virtual IPKO meeting of January 6 and 7, 2021

2. Voorstel rijkswet tot wijziging van de Rijkswet op het Nederlanderschap en de Paspoortwet alsmede intrekking van voorbehouden bij het Verdrag betreffende de status van staatlozen in verband met de vaststelling staatloosheid (IS/299/2020-2021 dated January 18, 2021)

Proposal for the Kingdom Law amending the National Law on Dutch citizenship and the Passport Act and ...



