Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations scheduled to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), will meet on September 16, 2021.

The CKAIR Committee meeting is scheduled for 11.00 hrs. on Thursday in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Debriefing IPKO and Tripartite August 22-25, 2021 in Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

