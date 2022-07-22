Permit request for new harbor submitted. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A large step was taken in the harbor project earlier this week with the submitting of the permit request for the construction of a new harbor at Black Rocks at Rijkswaterstaat in the Netherlands.

The total package that was filed contained the requests for the necessary building permits and included the documentation that is needed to acquire the permits, such as the Environmental Impact Assessment, the archeological assessment, and the navigational safety assessment.

Rijkswaterstaat will review and decide on the permit request in the coming months. Consultations with the local stakeholders have taken place in preparation of the permit ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40920-permit-request-for-new-harbor-submitted.html