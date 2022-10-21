Personnel of the Sint Maarten Police force (KPSM) held conflict resolution information sessions at Academy PSVE in Ebenezer on Friday morning, October 21, 2022. | SMN NEWS

academykpsm21102022PHILIPSBURG:--- Upon the request of the Academy PSVE, two officers of the Uniform Division of the St. Maarten Police held an information session on conflict resolution for several groups of teenagers from the aforementioned high school.

The aim of the information session is to provide youth with lessons on cooperative and collaborative problem-solving through values clarification and communication skills.
The purpose is also to improve the relationships between police and youth, between youth themselves, and improve their social skills.

The information given includes understanding conflict levels, listening to understand, being curious, deferring judgment, value clarification, problem-solving, and the negative effects ...


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41600-personnel-of-the-sint-maarten-police-force-kpsm-held-conflict-resolution-information-sessions-at-academy-psve-in-ebenezer-on-friday-morning-october-21-2022.html

