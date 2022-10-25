Persons Under Age 60 with Underlying Conditions are Now Eligible to Receive the COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Booster. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), will commence with the rollout of COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursday, October 27 for persons under the age of 60 years with underlying conditions. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.



The COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster will be administered at CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM every Thursday.



Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.







