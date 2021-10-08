Persons with Respiratory Challenges should take precautionary measures from Saharan dust. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Varying concentrations of Saharan dust according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten is affecting visibility and air quality during the next few days.



The Saharan dust is a nuisance to all especially those with respiratory ailments and allergies.

The dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa causes sneezing, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, eye itching and other allergy symptoms.

The aforementioned is common in the Caribbean region around this time of year and according to weather experts and coincides with the hurricane season.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social ...



...



