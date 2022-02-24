Petition filed on behalf of Parliament St. Maarten by Coharis Law Group. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- A petition was filed last week by the Coharis Law Group on behalf of the Parliament of St. Maarten to the Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial
Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance and The Working Group of Experts On People of African Descent.
To read the filed petition click here.
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39757-petition-filed-on-behalf-of-parliament-st-maarten-by-coharis-law-group.html
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39757-petition-filed-on-behalf-of-parliament-st-maarten-by-coharis-law-group.html
View comments
Hide comments