Pfizer Vaccines approved for Kids on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to all children on the island. Children ages 5-11 are eligible to take two doses of the vaccine 21 days apart.

Parents, please register your child to take the vaccine via the link below. Once registered, the child will be invited for an appointment to come in at a specific date, time & location to receive their Pediatric vaccination.

https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/Form.aspx?fid=d4f336d5-3a9e-4d56-9078-c007e4ad9198&v=OGtn05kNmb

Children aged 12-17 years don't need to register. This age group will be able to walk in with a parent and receive the Pfizer vaccine during regular



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39454-pfizer-vaccines-approved-for-kids-on-st-maarten.html