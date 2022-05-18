PFP parted ways with Charlon Pompier. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A letter dated May 18th, 2022 sent to all members of the Party for Progress informing them that after having discussions with the party’s governing board they have decided to part ways with Charlon Pompier.

Pompier responded to the board of PFP confirming receipt of the letter sent to him on May 17th, 2022.

Pompier who is a founding member of PFP said that while he was unable to attend the meeting that was called to expel him he understood that his termination relates to his position within the Ministry of VROMI as a department head.

