PFP table motion of no confidence against the Minister of VROMI. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- Two months after the public meeting of parliament was called to discuss the Ombudsman report on the systemic investigation of the issuance of contracts for garbage collection.

Leader of the Party for Progress Mellissa Gumbs presented the long-awaited motion of no confidence against the Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran on Wednesday afternoon. Gumbs said that the Minister of VROMI has lost the confidence of parliament due to the fact he did not fully cooperate with Ombudsman while the systemic investigation was being conducted. The PFP leader further said that there are several issues at the government-owned company ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41087-pfp-table-motion-of-no-confidence-against-the-minister-of-vromi.html