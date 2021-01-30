Philipsburg Jubilee Library Black History Month Celebration. | SMN NEWS

~With its theme; “Passing on our legacy”~

PHILIPSBURG:— Philipsburg, January 29, 2021, Annually, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library hosts Black History Observance in February, to commemorate and celebrate the remembrance of events and history of the African Diaspora. In light of the Black Lives Matter Movement, this observance becomes even more actual. This year, the library presents a variety of activities for all age categories, starting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an official ‘live stream’ opening with some guests.

Your library wants to encourage everybody to check our African Diaspora collection, related ...



