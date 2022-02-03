Philipsburg Jubilee Library Celebrates 2022 “Black History Month”. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- February is a month-long observance of Black History Month (BHM). It’s a chance in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean to celebrate Black achievements. The celebration also provides a fresh reminder to take stock and understand Black Histories, going beyond stories of racism and slavery to spotlight Black achievement.

Most important for the Philipsburg Jubilee library here on Sint Maarten is that it allows persons, organizations, and schools to seize the moment to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black locals in various areas of endeavor throughout our history.

In line with the COVID-19 preventative measures, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39608-philipsburg-jubilee-library-celebrates-2022-black-history-month.html