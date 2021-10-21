Philipsburg Methodist Chapel 170th Anniversary. | SMN NEWS

The Philipsburg Methodist Chapel Christian witness was established and dedicated on October 19th 1851. Various activities commemorating the 170th Anniversary are being held with the theme “Trust God in difficult times: transforming obstacles into opportunities.”

Some of these activities: Virtual Morning Devotions by Past and Present Minister, Virtual Prayers by current officers, Community Outreach Free Soup Day & Flea Market, Youth Explosion, Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving where Bishop the Rev. Charles A. Seaton preached and A lecture entitled: “Philipsburg Chapel, Then and Now,” presenters were Rev. E. Lloyd Brissett and Bro. Dennis Baptiste.

An historical Collage Exhibition is being ...



...



