Philipsburg Police Station closed for sterilization and disinfection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Philipsburg Police Station will be disinfected and sterilized as of 19:30pm, today, Tuesday, July 19. The treatment will continue until 6:00 am, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20. Officers will be posted outside the station to assist the public.

The management of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM made this decision due to the number of police officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten officers have tested positive and are on sick leave.

KPSM apologizes for any inconvenience these temporary safety measures would cause to both staff and the public.

