PJIAE and BNIP announce new planning timeline for Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:---This week the Managing Board of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) informed its stakeholders, the Council of Ministers, the Steering Committee, the National Recover Project Bureau (NRPB), and the World Bank about the adjusted planning for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction project, as a result of unexpected additional works.

During the demolition of the terminal building, Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) discovered that the fire retardant paint, on the interior steel structure, due to extended water exposure after the hurricanes in 2017, consequently started to peel and deteriorate. All steel beams have to be prepared ...



