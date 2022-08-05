PJIAE N.V. and WICSU/PSU reach agreement on application of Cost-of-Living Adjustment percentages on salaries. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:--- On August 3rd, 2022, the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) and Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU/PSU) reached an agreement on the application of Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) percentages on salaries for the period 2018-2020 and the settlement payments due, based on the applied adjustments.

PJIAE N.V. and WICSU/PSU concluded a long and at times contentious negotiation process, with an agreement serving the interest of both the workers represented by WICSU/PSU and the organization. This lengthy process involved the hard and dedicated work of those who are deemed instrumental to this positive conclusion. ...



