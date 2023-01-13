PJIAE N.V. supports Nature Foundation’s In-No-Plastic team on their quest to increase public awareness concerning plastic marine litter on St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Five informational posters sharing facts about marine plastic litter are now hung in the arrival area of Princess Juliana International Airport. This In-No-Plastic initiative is aimed towards creating behavioral change in nature preservation. Tourists and residents arriving at the airport will be made aware of the island’s challenge to keep plastic out of its beautiful nature. St. Maarten struggles with enormous amounts of plastic bags, plastic straws, plastic bottles, and much more being littered throughout the island.

Research in 2014, has shown that St. Maarten has the highest municipal solid waste in the Caribbean which is generated in Kg ...



...



