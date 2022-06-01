PJIAE N.V. welcomes return of Copa Airlines: bi-weekly flights between Panama City and St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- It was a festive atmosphere at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Wednesday, when a delegation representing both the Dutch – and French Tourism Offices, dignitaries, as well as representatives of the Airport, were on hand to welcome the return of Copa Airlines.

The airline resumed flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Panama City (PTY), nearly two years after the airline suspended its service, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines is currently the only carrier offering non-stop services from St Maarten to Central America and will operate twice a week, with flights on Wednesday and Friday, using ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40538-pjiae-n-v-welcomes-return-of-copa-airlines-bi-weekly-flights-between-panama-city-and-st-maarten.html