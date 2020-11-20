PJIAE sees positive trend for upcoming tourism season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Just before the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of arriving visitors at SXM was recovering at a fast pace, from the impact of Hurricane Irma.

In January and February this year, PJIAE saw an increase of respectively 108% and 123% compared to 2019.

A turn of events occurred in March this year when Sint Maarten closed its borders and went on lockdown to protect the community from the virus. The impact on PJIAE’s Visitor Arrivals, clearly visible in the graph, dropped to zero in the months following the lockdown.

In July Sint Maarten reopened its borders again, initially for regional ...



