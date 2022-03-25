PJIAE takes noise reduction measures to improve passenger satisfaction on the airport. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- PJIAE has recently started the rebuilding of the new terminal. The project team is currently carrying out works with the most noise coming from the tile removal and concrete demolishing for a new elevator shaft on the ground floor. This may lead to excessive noise in the weeks ahead. PJIAE has taken noise reduction measures to minimize the disturbance for the airport community and its visitors. The noise-intensive work is carried out between 7.00 pm-6.00 am to reduce the noise nuisance during the daytime. The new departure hall will be ready and open by the end ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39993-pjiae-takes-noise-reduction-measures-to-improve-passenger-satisfaction-on-the-airport.html