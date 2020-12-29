Plastic carrier bags prohibited per January 1. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The Island Ordinance of the Public Entity Saba to ban single-use plastic will go into effect per January 1, 2021, with a prohibition on the distribution and handing out of plastic carrier bags. Per that date, Sabans will have to bring their own bag to take the items that they have bought with them. The ordinance prohibits businesses to give out plastic bags for free. This is done to encourage people to use reusable bags, but also to help business owners save costs.

The ban includes bags made from bioplastic, which is a type of plastic made from a sustainable ...



