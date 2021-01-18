Plaza Puerta del Sol Wastewater Treatment Plant Continues to Pump Sewage into the Simpson Bay Lagoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Nature Foundation has been responding numerous times upon request from multiple concerned citizens, about a very strong sewage scent emerging from wastewater being pumped into the Simpson Bay Lagoon by Plaza Puerta del Sol. “Already in December the Foundation had visited the site multiple times and recorded a very strong sewage scent every time and even saw sewage entering the lagoon. This included small pieces of possible toilet paper and feces which were seen floating out of the pipe. The situation was explained to the management of the wastewater treatment plant, as it was evidently emerging from their ...



