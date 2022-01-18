Plenary Session of Parliament about Draft National Ordinance 2022 Budget. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public session on Wednesday January 19, 2022.

The plenary public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 d.d. 8 december 2021) (ZJ 2021-2022-152)

(Draft National Ordinance stipulating the Budget of the Country for the year 2022 (National Ordinance Budget 2022) (IS/352/2021-2022 ...



...



