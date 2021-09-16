Plenary Session of Parliament regarding advice on the installation and composition of Committees of Parliament and Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) & Ratification decision list IPKO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary public meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The plenary public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament

3. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino)

4. Ratification of the decision list of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) held from August 23-25, 2021 on Bonaire (IS/978/2020-2021 dated ...



...



