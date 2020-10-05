PM Jacobs honors Educators in honor of Teachers’ Appreciation Day 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— October 5th each year is the day that Teachers are Internationally recognized for the role they play in the development of children and youth as well as learners of all ages. On behalf of the Council of Ministers I take the time to honor educators here on St. Maarten and all around the world.

As an educator for 20 years, I know firsthand the joy and elation a teacher feels when the light goes on for a child, especially one who has been struggling.

Teachers have always had one of the most important vocations in our society. This has become even more evident during these trying times. During this Covid-19 Pandemic, a greater appreciation for nurses and teachers has grown within our community. One which I pray will endure long after Covid-19 is no longer a daily threat.

Teachers help to instill skills in students of all ages, assist them to grow and develop and inspire them to fulfill their dreams, goals, and future careers. They give purpose and inspire in their students a drive to do well and help set them up for success as citizens of the world.

We always hear the phrase: “The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow”, this is a fact. Even more so, teachers create leaders today.

As we celebrate teachers’ appreciation day, week and into the month, I would like to extend special gratitude to all of our dedicated educators who continue to display the passion to inspire and help our children, youth and adults become their best selves. Continue to consciously bless the students put on your path, continue to uplift them, showing them kindness, and most importantly, having patience.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where you have been forced to do things differently for the health and safety of the community while ensuring our students can still learn from a distance, you have stepped up and have shown us your extreme dedication to our youth. During these very trying and difficult times you all are still making it work, still ensuring that your students are learning and involved and for that, I also show utmost appreciation. Real superheroes don’t wear capes, they teach!

As many teachers and students alike look forward to and are preparing to get back face to face as safely as possible, I wish you all continued strength of character, courage, wisdom, and serenity.

Teachers make a difference!!!



