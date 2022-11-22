P&O Cruise Execs discuss cruise developments with Honorable Minister Omar Ottley. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of P&O Cruises UK Paul Ludlow has confirmed that its latest cruise vessel Arvia, scheduled for inauguration in Southampton on December 9, will make its maiden call at Port St. Maarten on January 17.

In total P&O cruises, the 2023 itinerary will bring an additional 100k cruise passengers to St. Maarten in 2023.

On Tuesday, Ludlow and his team met with Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunications (TEATT) Omar Ottley at the Government Administration building. They discussed the possibility of a future home-porting agreement with P&O Cruises.

Ottley said that factors were laid out for ...



