Police Academy students paid visit prison. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Academy students of Class BPO 5 visited the House of Detention (prison) in Point Blanche on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. This visit was a very educational experience for students to see and experience the operations of the prison and the routine of inmates.

Prison Inspector Steven Carty explained to the police-in-training about the resocialization of inmates and programs offers to achieve this goal; included are not only work activities but educational and training courses.

“The objective is to properly reintegrate prisoners into society by ensuring they ‘go out better than they came in," said Inspector Carty.

The BPO



