Police are about to launch controls as part of the year-end activities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police Force in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice will be conducting a number of general traffic controls throughout the next few weeks.

These overall controls will in general be focused on the vehicles' technical requirements. However, the emphasis will be placed on drivers who have failed to pay their road tax for the calendar year 2021.

In addition, attention will be given to drivers who failed to pay outstanding fines which have now become irrevocable. Like in the previous years the methodology "Pay or stay" will be applied.

