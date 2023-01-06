Police are currently investigating an incident at the A.C Wathey Cruise facilities . | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The St. Maarten Police Force had learned of an incident that occurred on January 04, 2023, involving a fight that had taken place at the Cruise Facilities where a security guard allegedly fought with a tourist.

Additionally, police have also obtained and are analyzing the Video circulating on social media of this incident.

On January 05, 2023, the security guard with the initials D.T. who was engaged in the brawl reported to the Philipsburg police station and was detained for further investigation following consultation with the prosecutor. The cause for the fight is so far not clear. ...



