Police are once again busy dealing with school fights. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2023, police Central Dispatch was notified of a fight at one of the high schools in the South Reward area.

It also was reported that one of the students appeared to be in possession of a knife. Shortly after, the patrol arrived at the school and discussed the incident with the school's management.

After meeting with the school management team it was decided to arrest the two young men who were fighting on school property.

The two young men were later taken to the police station where they were detained pending ...



...



