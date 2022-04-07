Police arrested armed supermarket robbery suspect. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A suspected robber of a supermarket in the Dutch Quarter did not get much time to enjoy his ill-begotten spoils as police patrols quickly arrested him after the incident on the evening of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



At approximately 7:15 pm, Police Central Dispatch received several calls of an armed robbery at a supermarket in Dutch Quarter. Several police patrols were dispatched to the location. There, the patrols learned that a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask had entered the business and at gunpoint robbed the place and also took several items.



Having obtained the suspect's ...



...



