Police called to rule out foul play. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at about 9:30 a.m., Central Dispatch dispatched several patrols and an ambulance for an incident in Ebenezer. There, a man was found on the ground showing no signs of life.

Following an investigation conducted by the Police’s Forensic Department, it was determined that there was no foul play involved with his death and the victim appears to have taken his own life.

The Police Force expresses sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

Police understand that many people in the community are going through difficult times at the moment, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38102-police-called-to-rule-out-foul-play.html