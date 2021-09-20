Police calls for public assistance in finding the missing teen. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, September 18th, 2021 report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of Shakira Shaquan BRYAN born in Saint Martin, on February 21st, 2007

Shakira was last seen by her mother on Saturday morning in the Dutch quarter entering a Gold color Hyundai gets with a friend. She has since not returned home, nor contacted her mother or any other family member.

Shakira is about 5’4 feet tall, normal build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, and is 14 years old. She was last seen wearing an army green colored ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38586-police-calls-for-public-assistance-in-finding-the-missing-teen.html