Police confiscated seven scooters in control on Sunday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Several motorcyclists and scooter riders were subjected to traffic control in Cole Bay executed by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM on Sunday, October 24. Seven scooters were confiscated by police due to various offenses during the controls.

Police reiterate their warning to motorcyclist and scooter riders about the confiscation of bikes/scooters that fail to meet technical requirements as stated in the Road Traffic Ordinance of Sint Maarten or lack the required documentation.

Motorcycles or scooters confiscated by police must be uplifted with the required paperwork from within the period set by law or bikers will be crushed ...



