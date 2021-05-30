Police dealt with cases of visitors related to vandalism, domestic violence. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the last week, the St. Maarten Police have had to provide assistance in a number of instances where visitors to the country were involved in cases of vandalism and relational (domestic) violence.

While Police are aware that St. Maarten is a very popular tourist destination, lawbreaking will not be tolerated by anyone – visitors or residents. People committing criminal acts in the country are warned that the applicable laws of St. Maarten are for everyone and that all laws must be respected.

Police urge visitors to be safe and law-abiding while on vacation in the country.

KPSM ...



