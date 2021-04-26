Police initiated campaign against reckless scooter riders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As St. Maarten Police continue their efforts to keep the roadways safe, a special team was initiated to crack down on the reckless scooter and motorcycle riders, who endanger public safety.

Over the weekend the team stopped several of these dangerous riders and over the course of three days; two persons (2) were arrested, (8) eight fines were issued and fifteen (15) scooters were impounded.

In an earlier press release, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) issued a warning to the scooter riders about reckless behavior in traffic and that stringent measures will be taken against reckless behavior.

