Police investigating shooting in the Simpson-Bay area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Central dispatch of Police KPSM received several reports today, Saturday, May 1, about 10:30 a.m. of a shooting in the vicinity of a restaurant in Simpson Bay.

According to the information obtained by the patrol who first arrived on the scene, it appears that the drivers of the two cars, who remain unknown, fired shots at each other close to the restaurant.

After the shooting, both drivers left the scene. A vehicle parked on the side of the road was hit by a bullet.

Police later made contact with the medical center to determine if anyone had arrived ...



