Police investigating traffic accidents. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Serious traffic accidents involving motor vehicles and scooters/motorcycles continue to occur on the country’s roads. These past days have been no different much to the concern of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

KPSM’s Traffic Department is investigating a collision that took place on May 7, 2022, around 9:40 pm, at the corner of Richmond Drive and Union Road in which two people were injured.

The driver of a silver Infinity was making a left turn into Richmond Drive while being overtaken by a scooter coming from the same direction. The scooter rider and his passenger sustained injuries ...



