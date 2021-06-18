Police issue warning about unlawful gatherings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM and the Justice Department have received complaints over the past weeks about people gathering after 11:00 pm in and around places such as gas stations and other public spaces. These late-night gatherings are punctuated by loud music that disrupts the nightly peace and quiet.

Additionally, several videos circulating on the Internet have shown drivers misbehaving in such a manner that their lives and those of others in traffic are endangered.

To curb and end this unacceptable behavior, the Minister of Justice has issued a decree prohibiting the assembly of people after 11 pm.

