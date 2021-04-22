Police issues final warning to reckless scooter riders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM will not tolerate scooter riders who use the roads of St. Maarten recklessly endangering the lives of other road users and causing damage to public and private property.

Should scooter riders choose to flaunt road and safety rules, they will suffer the consequences of the law when caught by Police.

Scooter riders exhibiting reckless behavior will be stopped by Police and have their scooters impounded.

Over the past months, several warnings about reckless scooter riding have been issued by Police. This final warning comes as a recent surge in youngsters riding scooters ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37373-police-issues-final-warning-to-reckless-scooter-riders.html