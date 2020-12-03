Police (KPSM) intensifying investigation into the car theft ring. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been continuously working towards putting a halt to the increase in car thefts taking place on both sides of the island.

A meeting between KPSM and our French counterparts was held last week to discuss the vehicles that had been previously seized by KPSM over the past days but were reported stolen via the French side.

Law enforcement from both sides of the island has intensifying controls on all vehicles. A team consisting of several specialized officers has been put together to carry specific tasks to, conduct controls at various locations across ...



