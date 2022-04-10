Police launch campaign for unpaid road tax. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police have launched controls related to unpaid road tax on Welfare Road and Union Road on Saturday, April 9, 2022. It was announced by the Receiver Office of Sint Maarten in the press that the road tax controls would commence and actions will be taken against motorists who haven’t paid road tax.

In Saturday's control, a total of 204 fines were issued for various infractions. Forty-six vehicles were towed for the non-payment of road tax. In addition, there were 18 outstanding fines collected in a sum of US $643 and NAf 527.

